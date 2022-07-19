Short Interest in Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Decreases By 37.1%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,172,500 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 3,455,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 368.2 days.

Prosus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSF opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07. Prosus has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $96.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Prosus to a “hold” rating and set a $54.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Featured Stories

