Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Drops By 22.5%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Puma Price Performance

Puma stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. Puma has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $13.13.

Get Puma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Puma from €123.00 ($124.24) to €120.00 ($121.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Puma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Puma from €120.00 ($121.21) to €115.00 ($116.16) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Puma from €114.00 ($115.15) to €109.00 ($110.10) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.