Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.0 days.

Repsol Stock Performance

OTCMKTS REPYF opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. Repsol has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $17.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

