Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 649,700 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the June 15th total of 486,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,497.0 days.

Real Matters Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RLLMF opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RLLMF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.