PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 1.3 %
PPERY opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
