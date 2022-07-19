PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 1.3 %

PPERY opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.