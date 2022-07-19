Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $126.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an underperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.75.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $107.02 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.24 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $187.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.84.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,244 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

