NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Up 42.6% in June

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,227,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the June 15th total of 5,067,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 715.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Investec downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RBSPF opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More

