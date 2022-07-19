Short Interest in Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF) Rises By 38.9%

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,805,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the June 15th total of 2,739,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Powerlong Real Estate Stock Performance

Powerlong Real Estate stock opened at 0.62 on Tuesday. Powerlong Real Estate has a twelve month low of 0.62 and a twelve month high of 0.62.

Get Powerlong Real Estate alerts:

About Powerlong Real Estate

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of commercial properties. It operates its business through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management, and Other Property Development Related Services. The Property Development segment is responsible to the different phases of property development.

Receive News & Ratings for Powerlong Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerlong Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.