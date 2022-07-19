Short Interest in Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF) Rises By 38.9%

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2022

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,805,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the June 15th total of 2,739,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Powerlong Real Estate Stock Performance

Powerlong Real Estate stock opened at 0.62 on Tuesday. Powerlong Real Estate has a twelve month low of 0.62 and a twelve month high of 0.62.

About Powerlong Real Estate

(Get Rating)

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of commercial properties. It operates its business through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management, and Other Property Development Related Services. The Property Development segment is responsible to the different phases of property development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powerlong Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerlong Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.