Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $75.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock worth $633,114 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 23,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 10,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of Xylem by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.