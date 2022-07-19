Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,269 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 302.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Jennifer Gordon acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,775.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.21 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 70.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

