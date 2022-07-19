Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $941,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,853 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Halliburton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on HAL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

HAL stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

