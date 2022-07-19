Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 372.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $169.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.41 and its 200 day moving average is $151.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

