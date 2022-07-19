Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 226 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 1.9 %

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.57 and its 200 day moving average is $103.40. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.23 and a 52-week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,260,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,336,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,563,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 468,000 shares of company stock worth $48,552,660. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

