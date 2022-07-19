Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Ledyard National Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $113.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.