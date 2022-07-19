Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,704 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth about $20,634,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 1,586.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,417,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,355,000 after buying an additional 283,139 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth about $9,724,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMX opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.74. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

