Brokerages Set Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Price Target at $7.00

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

SMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

In related news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $392,437.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,094 shares in the company, valued at $247,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $392,437.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 33,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $142,216.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares in the company, valued at $376,135.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,294 shares of company stock worth $640,904 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 67.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 117,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 37.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 111,811 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMED opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $165.16 million, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.23.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

