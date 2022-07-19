Analysts Set Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Target Price at $46.75

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $60.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 17,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $603,892.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 6,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $231,648.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,164.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 17,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $603,892.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,275 shares of company stock worth $1,188,313. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cardlytics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

CDLX opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $460.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.45. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $134.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

