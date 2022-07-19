Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $10.19 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average is $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,380 in the last 90 days.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

