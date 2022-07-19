Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Lowered to $154.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PKG. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.71.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $134.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

