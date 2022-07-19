Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Lowered to $109.00 at UBS Group

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $119.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spectrum Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NYSE:SPB opened at $66.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.98. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $107.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 68.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after acquiring an additional 102,953 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,712,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

