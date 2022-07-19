Wells Fargo & Company Trims Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Target Price to $100.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $66.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $107.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $242,978,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,137,000 after purchasing an additional 285,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 25.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,404,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,648,000 after purchasing an additional 282,821 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,074,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,878 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

