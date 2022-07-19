The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $222.00 at Barclays

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $250.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PNC. Argus decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $154.67 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 16,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Articles

