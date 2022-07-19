Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $45.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Snap to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $55.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.11.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,795,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $7,312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,327,844 shares in the company, valued at $126,589,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $463,447.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,795,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,469,328 shares of company stock valued at $41,034,563.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 581.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

