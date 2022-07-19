PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PowerSchool from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on PowerSchool from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

PWSC stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $36.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 7.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

