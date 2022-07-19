UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $579.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $575.00 to $579.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $571.84.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $519.37 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $494.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.00. The company has a market capitalization of $487.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

