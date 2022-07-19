Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $119.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $66.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 68.02%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

