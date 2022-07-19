Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Lowered to $30.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Terex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Terex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.92.

Shares of TEX opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Terex has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Terex by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,591,000 after buying an additional 60,191 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,014,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 12.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Terex by 318.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

