Morgan Stanley Boosts U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $57.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.71.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $46.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 86,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,280,000 after purchasing an additional 107,591 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

