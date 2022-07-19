Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.50.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $30.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.