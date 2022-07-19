US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Cut to $39.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CL King upped their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.30.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $31.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.45. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84.

Insider Activity

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,803,319.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 69.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 276.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 582.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 744.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.