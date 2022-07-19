UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $625.00 at SVB Leerink

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $600.00 to $625.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $571.84.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $519.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.37. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 31,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 38,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,274,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 707 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

