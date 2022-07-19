UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.66.

UBS Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 4,386,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,896,000 after acquiring an additional 289,721 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

