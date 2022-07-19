Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $52.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $51.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.53.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.