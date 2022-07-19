Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 274.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI stock opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.18%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $144,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

