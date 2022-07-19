Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:TT opened at $126.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TT. Citigroup reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.94.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.