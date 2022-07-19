Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $236.93 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.92 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.27.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.60.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

