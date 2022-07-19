Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,866 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,863 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 554,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,130,000 after acquiring an additional 343,723 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.98. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.63 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.46.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

