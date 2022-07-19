Genflow Biosciences plc (LON:GENF) Insider Purchases £9,269.97 in Stock

Genflow Biosciences plc (LON:GENF – Get Rating) insider Eric Leire acquired 308,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £9,269.97 ($11,081.85).
Genflow Biosciences Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of GENF opened at GBX 3.75 ($0.04) on Tuesday. Genflow Biosciences plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.03 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 13.50 ($0.16).
About Genflow Biosciences
