Genflow Biosciences plc (LON:GENF) Insider Purchases £9,269.97 in Stock

Genflow Biosciences plc (LON:GENF – Get Rating) insider Eric Leire acquired 308,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £9,269.97 ($11,081.85).

Genflow Biosciences Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of GENF opened at GBX 3.75 ($0.04) on Tuesday. Genflow Biosciences plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.03 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 13.50 ($0.16).

Get Genflow Biosciences alerts:

About Genflow Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Genflow Biosciences plc operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on developing biological interventions aimed at tackling the effects of ageing, slowing or halting the ageing process, and reducing the incidence of age-related diseases with increase in health span. Its lead compound is GF-1002, a suspension of an adeno-associated viral vector-based gene therapy for intravenous infusion.

Receive News & Ratings for Genflow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genflow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.