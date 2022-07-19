Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,893,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
IEF opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.45. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.99 and a 1-year high of $118.63.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
