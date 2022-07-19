Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Purchases £18,750 in Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO – Get Rating) insider Neil England bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £18,750 ($22,414.82).
Schroder British Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.0 %
SBO stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.90) on Tuesday. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 74 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 111 ($1.33). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.21.
About Schroder British Opportunities Trust
