Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Purchases £18,750 in Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO – Get Rating) insider Neil England bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £18,750 ($22,414.82).

Schroder British Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

SBO stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.90) on Tuesday. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 74 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 111 ($1.33). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.21.

About Schroder British Opportunities Trust

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

