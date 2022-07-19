Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,886,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after acquiring an additional 223,682 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in HubSpot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,440,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $2,551,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,578,573.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $274.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -200.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $257.21 and a one year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.52.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.