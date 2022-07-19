Parallel Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABC opened at $140.40 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.