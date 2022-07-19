Parallel Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:TRI opened at $104.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average is $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.