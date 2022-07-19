Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBA. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

