Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Short Interest Update

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 140,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Steel Connect

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Steel Connect by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 73,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 161,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 48,285 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Steel Connect Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STCN opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. Steel Connect has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.57.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.