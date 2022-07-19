Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONL. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,149,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,146,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

ONL opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

(Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.