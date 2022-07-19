Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) Insider Julian Telling Purchases 26,000 Shares

Time Finance plc (LON:TIMEGet Rating) insider Julian Telling purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £4,940 ($5,905.56).

Time Finance Trading Up 1.0 %

LON:TIME opened at GBX 19.70 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.23 million and a PE ratio of 975.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.26. Time Finance plc has a 12 month low of GBX 17 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 27.69 ($0.33).

About Time Finance

(Get Rating)

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Asset Finance, Vehicle Finance, Loan Finance, and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; business loans comprising unsecured, secured, and VAT loans; property finance, including second charge mortgages, bridging loans, and specialist but-to-let loans; coronavirus business interruption loans; recovery loan schemes; and vehicle finance solutions.

Featured Articles

