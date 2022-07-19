Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 66,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.52 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.94 and a one year high of $86.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.65.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

