Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Toro by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,904,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,105,000 after purchasing an additional 519,709 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Toro by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,299,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,762,000 after purchasing an additional 270,803 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,108,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,549,000 after buying an additional 269,779 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $24,746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1,385.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 139,211 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,077.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TTC opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $115.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

