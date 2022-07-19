Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in American International Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

AIG opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.